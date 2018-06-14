FOOD & DRINK

Hunan's Restaurant brings cashew chicken and Chinese corn soup to Houston

Hunan's Restaurant brings authentic chinese food to Houston (KTRK)

If you've got Chinese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Hunan's Restaurant, the new arrival is located at 19724 TX-249.

Menu items include fried beef ho-fun noodles, black pepper soft-shell crab and orange fish fillet. The restaurant also has a beer and wine list.

Hunan's Restaurant has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

M.A. B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 7, said, "Brand-new Chinese restaurant in the neighborhood. They deliver too! Enjoyed the cashew chicken and chicken corn soup today. Both very good."

Yelper Mulan J. added, "Staff is very sweet and attentive. They even gave my girls plushies. If I didn't already know this was a Burger King before I wouldn't have believed it. They remodeled this place beautifully. Foods are really yummy, and they have lunch specials seven days a week."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hunan's Restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

