food safety

How can you prep for food safety during power outages

When your home loses power, one of your first concerns should be any perishable food on hand.

Your storm preparations should include stocking up on non-perishable food, such as dry goods and canned items. But you can protect your fresh and frozen food in the event of an outage.

Before a storm or weather event, have extra coolers on hand. It's also a good idea to have a food thermometer to check if foods are still in a safe range.

Once the power goes out, limit opening the refrigerator and freezer as much as possible to avoid letting the cold air escape. If the outage lasts longer than about two to four hours, transfer foods into an ice chest.
