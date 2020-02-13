Food & Drink

How to make a delicious Valentine's Day dinner at home on a budget

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for last minute Valentine's plans? Here's how you can impress your significant other with a dinner at home nice enough to be from a fancy restaurant.

The best part? It can be done for less than $40 and in under 30 minutes!

In the video above, Chef James Lundy from Union Kitchen shows how to prepare the ultimate Valentine's dinner at home, featuring yummy veggies and pork chops!

If you want to celebrate the romantic night going out instead, all Union Kitchen locations are offering a fixed Valentine's menu.

You get a soup or salad, an entrée, and a dessert as part of the deal.

The offer is $110 for two and also includes complimentary champagne for customers 21 and up.

Union Kitchen has several locations. You can find Chef James at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake location.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodieromancevalentine's dayfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
UH School of Medicine can begin recruiting students
Missing South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik found dead
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Show More
Areas in Houston where residents pay the most for car insurance
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
New trampoline design features no springs
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
More TOP STORIES News