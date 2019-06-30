How to get free cheesecake delivered this week

You can celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with free cheesecake!Starting this Wednesday, The Cheesecake Factory is teaming up with door dash to deliver complimentary slices of their Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake with every order.You must have a delivery order of at least $17.76 or more.If you want the free dessert, use the promo code "Oreo."The deal runs from Wednesday to next Sunday.