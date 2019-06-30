free food

How to get free cheesecake delivered this week

You can celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with free cheesecake!

Starting this Wednesday, The Cheesecake Factory is teaming up with door dash to deliver complimentary slices of their Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake with every order.

You must have a delivery order of at least $17.76 or more.

If you want the free dessert, use the promo code "Oreo."

The deal runs from Wednesday to next Sunday.

Want some delicious cheesecake you can make yourself? Let's Eat: Three Brother's Bakery Cheesecake
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink4th of julyfree foodfree stuffcheesecake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE FOOD
Chipotle guacamole will be free for one day only
National French Fry Day freebies and deals
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Free Oreo cheesecake in honor of Fourth of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News