thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Dinner: Recipes: Cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, deviled eggs, green bean casserole, more

Pumpkin, apple, pecan pie; easy side dishes; healthy options
THANKSGIVING DINNER -- Do you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year and don't know where to start? We have you covered. Just click the links below to find that perfect recipe that is sure to impress your family.

How to Cook a Turkey -- Recipes and Tips





How to Cook a Turkey

How to carve a turkey, plus a great stuffing recipe

How to brine a turkey

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey

Butter-Basted Herbed Turkey - Recipe

Pitmaker's tips for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Bistro Menil's Top Secret Turkey Brine

Traditional Side Dishes


3 easy-to-make Thanksgiving side dishes

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Green Bean Casserole recipe
Jonathan's The Rub Green Bean Casserole

SWEET POTATOES RECIPES
Mashed sweet potato with herb-roasted pecans
Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

MASHED POTATOES RECIPES
Grandma's Country Mashed Potatoes - Recipe

Healthy Garlic-Sage Mashed Red Potatoes from My Smart Chef

STUFFING / DRESSING
Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing - Recipe
The great Thanksgiving debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?

MORE:
Healthy Cranberry Sauce - Recipe
Deviled eggs recipe

Thanksgiving Desserts


PUMPKIN PIE RECIPES
HEALTHY HOLIDAY: Serve up a 'fully raw' pumpkin pie
Tropical Pumpkin Pie

Toffee Pumpkin Pie
Easy, No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie - Recipe

APPLE PIE RECIPES
Apple custard cinnamon streusel pie
Dan's Mom's Apple Pie
Apple Rose Pie

PECAN PIE
Pecan Pie
Thanksgiving pecan pie

Apple Pandoro Bread Pudding

Turducken of Desserts: Pumpecapple Piecake - Recipe

Culinary school offers the top tips for perfect holiday pie

Unique Thanksgiving Recipes


Hot Cheetos Turkey
Reynolds Wrap releases Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey
7 unusual Thanksgiving dinner options
Represent your state at your Thanksgiving table with these creative recipes
Herbed Bread Dressing - Waffle style - Recipe
Gluten-free and vegan side dishes for your Thanksgiving table
Rice Krispies Turkey Legs

After Dinner


Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu
5 awesome cookie recipes to show off at your holiday cookie party

Leftovers


What to do with leftover turkey: Holiday leftover recipe ideas
How long do leftovers last? Your guide to post-holiday food safety
Thanksgiving leftovers: How to turn them into new meals
Leftover Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps - Recipe
Crockpot Leftover Turkey Chili - Recipe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaythanksgivingrecipecookinghealthy recipes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
This is the Battle of the Holiday Pies: What Side Are You On?
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Galleria Christmas tree lighting returns and holiday traffic too
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
Show More
Man looking for good Samaritans who saved him from accident
2 storm systems impact Houston over the next 4 days
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
High speed rail threatens eminent domain for rural landowners
Riders treated to Thanksgiving dinner aboard NYC subway
More TOP STORIES News