FOOD & DRINK

How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner

How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving dinner (Shutterstock)

Do you need to cook the Thanksgiving dinner this year and don't know where to start? We have you covered. Just click the links below to find that perfect recipe that is sure to impress your family.

How to Cook a Turkey -- Recipes and Tips



How to Cook a Turkey

How to carve a turkey, plus a great stuffing recipe

How to brine a turkey

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey

Butter-Basted Herbed Turkey - Recipe

Pitmaker's tips for the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Traditional Side Dishes

Green Bean Casserole recipe

Healthy Cranberry Sauce - Recipe

Grandma's Country Mashed Potatoes - Recipe

Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing - Recipe
Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

Unique Thanksgiving Recipes

Hot Cheetos Turkey

Reynolds Wrap release Thanksgiving recipe for Glitter Turkey

Represent your state at your Thanksgiving table with these creative recipes

Herbed Bread Dressing - Waffle style - Recipe

Gluten-free and vegan side dishes for your Thanksgiving table

Healthy Garlic-Sage Mashed Red Potatoes from My Smart Chef

Dessert

PUMPKIN PIE RECIPES
Tropical Pumpkin Pie
Toffee Pumpkin Pie
Easy, No-Bake Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie - Recipe - Just when you think you don't have any room left, you remember the Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie and...oh look, there's still some room! This creamy pie combines two favorites for an after-feasting dessert that's make-some-more-room delicious!

Dan's Mom's Apple Pie

Turducken of Desserts: Pumpecapple Piecake - Recipe

Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu

Culinary school offers the top tips for perfect holiday pie

After Dinner

5 awesome cookie recipes to show off at your holiday cookie party

Leftovers

Leftover Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps - Recipe

Crockpot Leftover Turkey Chili - Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingholidayrecipehealthy recipes
FOOD & DRINK
SUGAR RUSH: Dozens line up for pies in Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Chipotle Lime Hummus
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Houston's top 3 brewpubs to visit now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chilling new details revealed in missing woman investigation
UNSOLVED MURDERS: Renewed search for local couple's killer
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
SOCIAL EMERGENCY?! Users say Instagram, Facebook are down
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
Dallas dad arrested for shooting 2-year-old son to death
Mercy Hospital shooting suspect: What we know
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Show More
Big rig driver ejected from fiery crash in NW Harris Co.
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Prosecution releases new photos of Tekashi 6ix9ine
Kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
More News