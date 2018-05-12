FOOD & DRINK

How 'sweet' she is! Shower Mom with a famous 20-layer cake from NYC

Treat mom to something sweet with this multi-layer cake.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking to give Mom some sugar this Mother's day, check out this 20-layer cake.

It's called a mille crepe cake, filled with layers of lacy crepes and pastry cream. It's made by the famous New York Bakery, Lady M.

Fans did not disappoint when it came to waiting in line for their 20-layer cake
A famous New York bakery, Lady M, had a pop up store at the Galleria Mall in Houston and it's fans did not disappoint.


But you can get it at a special pop up just outside Nordstrom in the Galleria this weekend.


Tickets for whole cakes are available for pre-orders.
