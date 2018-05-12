EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3465631" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A famous New York bakery, Lady M, had a pop up store at the Galleria Mall in Houston and it's fans did not disappoint.

If you are looking to give Mom some sugar this Mother's day, check out this 20-layer cake.It's called a mille crepe cake, filled with layers of lacy crepes and pastry cream. It's made by the famous New York Bakery, Lady M.But you can get it at a special pop up just outside Nordstrom in the Galleria this weekend.