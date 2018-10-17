STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Smashburger brings back deal offering 100 days of food for $100

Want 100 days of free burgers? You might want to hit up Smashburger.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Back by popular demand, Smashburger is offering their Smash Pass - 100 days of food for $100.

From Nov. 5 through Feb. 14, you can treat yourself to one entrée every single day. According to the website, that's $600 in savings.

That doesn't include your drink or sides, but if you purchase a drink, you'll be entered to win a trip to Las Vegas for two.

It's easy to get a Smash Pass.

All you need to do is go online and join the SmashClub rewards program. Once you've signed up, you will have access to the link for purchasing your Smash Pass.

By joining the Smash Club, which you can do for free, you will also be signed up to receive coupons for all kinds of goodies like free fries, free drinks and BOGO deals.

Keep in mind you can't combine the coupons with the Smash Pass.

