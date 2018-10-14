HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you have a sweet tooth, today is your day.
Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day! From candies, pies, ice cream, cupcakes and more, today's the day to indulge, but not too much.
No one is claiming responsibility for the holiday's creation, but that doesn't have to stop the fun.
Stop by your local bakery, or even try out a new recipe at home.
Check out these local dessert deals:
Jack in the Box: The chain is giving customers free five-piece Mini Churros with any purchase Sunday through Tuesday with unique codes. The special codes will be sent in an email, on the mobile app and on the chain's social channels.
Dairy Queen: Through Sunday, with an offer in the chain's mobile app, get buy-one-get-one free sundaes. Download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person and per visit.
Edible Arrangements: Offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on its $5 Delights Sunday at participating locations.