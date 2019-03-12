Houston's top 6 beer bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer bars in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Axelrad
Photo: Adam B. /Yelp
Topping the list is Axelrad. Located at 1517 Alabama St. in Midtown, the beer garden and music venue is the highest rated beer bar in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 850 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2015 as a community gathering place, Axelrad offers beer, wine, cocktails, live music, hammocks and more. With Luigi's Pizzeria next door, patrons are welcome to enjoy a slice in the beer garden anytime.
Yelper Shahd E., who reviewed Axelrad on Nov. 29, wrote, "It has a feel of a backyard hangout. Lots of seating, hammocks, food trucks, games and alcohol."
2. The Hay Merchant
Photo: Brandon L. /Yelp
Next up is Montrose's The Hay Merchant, situated at 1100 Westheimer Road. With four stars out of 944 reviews on Yelp, the gastropub, beer bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
There is no shortage of beer variety at The Hay Merchant. With 80 beers on tap, there's likely to be something for everyone.
Yelper Colby L., who reviewed The Hay Merchant on Feb. 11, wrote, "Hay Merchant is a cool restaurant and bar with a great selection of cocktails and beer. They have a short, but diverse food menu, and a laid-back vibe."
3. King's Bierhaus
Photo: King's Bierhaus/Yelp
King's Bierhaus, located at 2044 E. TC Jester Blvd. in the Heights, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, German and New American spot four stars out of 459 reviews.
Try one or more of the 30 draft beers. Hungry? The menu boasts plenty of German specialty dishes including sausages, vegetarian sausages, sandwiches, salads and more.
Yelper Rosalind C., who reviewed King's Bierhaus on Jan. 27, wrote, "They have a great selection of beer. They also have a house whiskey that is awesome. It's a mixture of apples and honey."
4. Cobble & Spoke
Photo: Maria E. /Yelp
Cobble & Spoke, a beer bar, pub and wine bar in Spring Branch Central, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1900 Blalock Road, Suite H to see for yourself.
With 40 taps, the selection focuses on local beers. There is also a collection of ciders and wines.
Yelper Cynthia V., who reviewed Cobble & Spoke on Feb. 9, wrote, "They have lots of beer on tap and in bottles to suit any taste. Their draft menu shows how much of the keg is left, which is a pretty awesome thing I've never seen at a bar before."
5. The Ginger Man
Photo: Stephanie G. /Yelp
Over in University Place, check out The Ginger Man, which has earned four stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer garden and bar at 5607 Morningside Drive.
The Ginger Man offers specialty beers from around the world. Choose from light, medium, dark or hoppy.
Yelper Katie B. wrote, "Nice bar with lots of local craft beer on tap. Vary friendly staff, cozy atmosphere and clean for a bar."
6. Mongoose Versus Cobra
Photo: Julie E. /Yelp
Last but not least, there's Mongoose Versus Cobra, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 327 reviews. Stop by 1011 McGowen St. to hit up the whiskey bar, beer bar and cocktail bar next time the urge strikes.
The draught system was hand-built to serve the bar's variety of beers. It also offers a selection of cocktails.
Yelper Alexa T., who reviewed Mongoose Versus Cobra on Jan. 24, wrote, "The beer menu has great options, but isn't quite as expansive as other places. However, the cocktails are really delicious."
