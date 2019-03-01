Houston's top 5 music venues, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.
1. Axelrad
Photo: axelrad/Yelp
Topping the list is Axelrad. Located at 1517 Alabama St. in Midtown, the beer garden, beer bar and music venue is the highest rated music venue in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 850 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Music Box Theater
Photo: davis s./Yelp
Next up is Greenway / Upper Kirby Area's The Music Box Theater, situated at 2623 Colquitt. With five stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club, music venue and performing art spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Miller Outdoor Theatre
Photo: david c./Yelp
Medical Center Area's Miller Outdoor Theatre, located at 6000 Hermann Park Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue and performing art spot 4.5 stars out of 263 reviews.
4. The Nook Cafe
Photo: the nook cafe/Yelp
The Nook Cafe, a bakery and music venue that offers coffee and tea and more in Greater Third Ward, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 163 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4701 Calhoun St., Suite 150, to see for yourself.
5. Rudyard's British Pub
Photo: kimberly m./Yelp
Finally, there's Rudyard's British Pub, a Montrose favorite with four stars out of 233 reviews. Stop by 2010 Waugh Drive to hit up the music venue, pub and comedy club next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.