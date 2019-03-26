Houston's top 5 dive bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Moon Tower Inn
Topping the list is Moon Tower Inn. Located at 3004 Canal St. in Second Ward, the dive bar and beer garden, which offers hot dogs and more, is the highest rated dive bar in Houston, boasting four stars out of 732 reviews on Yelp.
2. Three Sheets Bar & Grill
Next up is Briarforest Area's Three Sheets Bar & Grill, situated at 1900 S. Kirkwood Drive With 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, karaoke and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Poison Girl
Neartown - Montrose's Poison Girl, located at 1641 Westheimer Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and whiskey bar four stars out of 416 reviews.
4. West Alabama Ice House
West Alabama Ice House, a dive bar in Neartown - Montrose, is another go-to, with four stars out of 263 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1919 W. Alabama St. to see for yourself.
5. Grand Prize Bar
Over in University Place, check out Grand Prize Bar, which has earned four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar, cocktail bar and dive bar at 1010 Banks St.
---
