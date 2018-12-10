Houston's top 3 toy stores to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy stores in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for toys.
1. Bedrock City Comic Company
Photo: mark B./Yelp
Topping the list is Bedrock City Comic Company. Located at 4602 Washington Ave., Suite A, in Memorial Park, the toy store, which also offers comic books, graphic novels, apparel, posters and more, is the highest rated toy store in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.
The store has been "recognized nationally by collectors and peers alike and named Houston's best comic book store 10 years in a row by the Houston Press," according to its website. Bedrock has multiple locations around Texas.
Andy R. said, "Great selection of comics, and tons of nerdy swag. Staff is always happy to help you find something, or let you walk around and browse their wares without hassling you."
2. Whole Earth Provision
Photo: Whole earth provision/Yelp
Next up is Upper Kirby's Whole Earth Provision, situated at 2934 S. Shepherd Drive. With four stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the toy store, which also offers shoes, outdoor gear and more, has proven to be a local favorite. This business also has locations throughout Texas.
When it comes to toys, expect to see educational and nature-themed options, such as puzzles, science kits, stuffed animals, model kits and other similar items. (See the entire toy selection here.) It also offers outdoor gear, including clothing, shoes, luggage, travel accessories, camping equipment and more.
Christina C. wrote, "I love this place. They carry a variety of toys, clothes and outdoor gear. They have a wide selection of ergonomic shoes."
3. Third Planet
Photo: Hugh M./Yelp
Finally, Upper Kirby's Third Planet, located at 2718 Southwest Freeway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store, which offers comic books and more, four stars out of 54 reviews.
The shop carries plenty of action figures, some collectible, from popular comic book and television show franchises, including Marvel, DC, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and more. You'll also find comic books and other paraphernalia.
Yelpger Garrett M. writes, "My first experience was in high school on a trip to Houston. We found this location and stayed hours looking at so many comics, action figures and toys. I frequently go in when I stop into Houston and am always surprised at the selection and rare items they have. Excellent selection and service."