Houston's top 3 brewpubs to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top brewpubs in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Photo: David C./Yelp
Topping the list is Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Located at 2000 Lyons Ave. in Greater Fifth Ward, the brewpub, beer garden and New American spot is the highest rated brewpub in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 599 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll find dishes like the grilled ribeye with whole roasted garlic, ancho chile cocoa nib butter and a choice of side; the beer can half chicken with fresh grilled veggies; and the grilled lamb chops with ancient grains, cashews, grilled veggies, pomegranate and herbed stock reduction. Complement your meal with a suggested beer pairing from the brewery. (See the full menu here.)
Martha D., who reviewed it on Nov. 18, wrote, "Definitely one of my favorite breweries in Houston! The space is huge, and they have a very nice outdoor area. There's plenty of tables and games for you to play to entertain yourself. They also have a fairly wide variety of beer/drink selections which are all very good. I also ordered the burger to eat while I was there and it was fantastic. Definitely exceeded my expectations."
2. City Acre Brewing
Photo: Kris R./Yelp
Next up is Eastex - Jensen Area's City Acre Brewing, situated at 3418 Topping St. With 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the brewpub and gastropub has proven to be a local favorite.
The menu serves up items like the German Burger with a pork and venison patty topped with sauerkraut, caramelized onion, apple, mustard and Swiss; the smoked turkey sandwich with blue cheese, jack cheese, red onion, pickled peppers and mustard; and the patty melt with grilled onion and Swiss. (See the full menu here.) Pair your meal with one of its house standard brews, such as the bready and light Hitchcock Blonde with coriander and fresh lemon or the bitter, malty and piney Bayouwulf IPA.
Les B. said, "What a great location in the hustle and bustle of Houston! This quaint little open air brewery is an awesome respite watering hole. Originally we just stopped in for beers, but the atmosphere and the mood was so amazing that we decided to stay for a meal and I'm glad we did. This place serves up some great burgers and other entrees/apps, while also providing some quality brews."
3. Under the Radar Brewery
Photo: Peter S./Yelp
Midtown's Under the Radar Brewery, located at 1506 Truxillo St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewpub 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews.
The brews are served in a backyard-style environment that's dog and kid-friendly. On tap are its list of usuals, including Radar Love (a wheat beer with pilsner malts and Magnum hops) and the Midtown Bock (a traditional lager turned ale with full flavors from its mix of pale, caramel and dark malts), plus a list of seasonal rotations. (See the full brew list here.) It also has food trucks on site if you get hungry.
Dan P., who reviewed it on Aug. 15, wrote, "Solid brewery tucked in the Midtown area. A set of year-round standards anchors their beer offerings with new variations, and one off brews making guest appearances. Food truck stationed there on a permanent basis. Small parking lot attached with plenty of street parking. Covered outdoor seating."