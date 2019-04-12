Food & Drink

Houston's Black Restaurant Week kicks off!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Restaurant Week starts on April 14th and we hope you're hungry!

Thirty-six restaurants are participating this year.

They're all offering deals and specials to customers, and a portion of sales will go toward supporting farmers of color.

The idea is for minority business owners to support one another.

"Black restaurant owners and managers make up a total of only eight percent of total restaurants, so to be able to highlight that and create inclusion," explained coordinator Alycia Hightower.

Black Restaurant Week runs from April 14 - April 28 this year.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit houbrw.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News