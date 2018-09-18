HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't love barbecue, especially Texas barbecue?
Texas Monthly just announced their annual BBQ fest coming up soon.
The festival will provide a one-stop shop for some of Texas' most beloved barbecue restaurants.
On Nov. 3 and 4th, foodies will be able to sample delicious smoked meats and sides.
The event will take place in Austin, but many of Houston's finest restaurants will be showcased, including Killen's BBQ Company and Tejas Chocolate Craftory.
So, if you're looking to take a fall road trip with friends or family, make sure you head to Austin for live music, games and all the barbecue you can eat.