Houston's 4 best spots to score low-priced Thai food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Thai restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Thai Jasmine Restaurant
Photo: michael r./Yelp
Topping the list is Thai Jasmine Restaurant. Located at 10900 Kingspoint Road, Suite 13, in South Belt / Ellington, the Thai spot is the highest rated low-priced Thai restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect stir fry, seafood, curry and more. Try the Kung Delight (lightly deep-fried prawns sauteed with pineapple, cucumber, onion and bell pepper in a sweet and sour sauce) or the BBQ Chicken curry (marinated meat in special Thai blend with garlic, white pepper and herbs served with sweet chili sauce and steamed vegetables). (Check out the full menu here.)
2. Asia Market Thai Lao Food
Photo: jessie Z./Yelp
Next up is the Heights's Asia Market Thai Lao Food, situated at 3620 N. Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the Laotian and Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
This spot offers soups, noodles, rice dishes and more. Try the fried, seasoned pork spare ribs, or the Lard Na noodles with eggs and pak kana in gravy sauce.
3. Aim Thai Restaurant
Photo: sangthong n./Yelp
Acres Home's Aim Thai Restaurant, located at 9734 W. Montgomery Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Thai spot 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews.
This spot serves spring rolls, noodles, curry dessert and more. Try the Pad Kee Mao, mango sticky rice and the papaya salad. (Here's the entire menu.)
4. Nara Express
Photo: Johnny l./Yelp
Nara Express, a Thai spot in Midtown, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 392 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2111 Fannin St., Suite 109, to see for yourself.
This is the fourth location for this Houston-based franchise. Nara Express offers noodles, fried rice, soups and salads.
On the menu, try the signature spicy catfish (with prik khing curry paste, bell pepper, and green bean) or the Spicy Basil Fried Rice (fried rice with chili-garlic sauce and sweet basil, with a choice of protein). (Check out the entire menu here.)