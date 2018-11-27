Houston's 4 best spots to score low-priced Japanese eats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Japanese restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Fat Bao
Photo: Lu N./Yelp
Topping the list is Fat Bao. Located at 3419 Kirby Drive in Upper Kirby, the Asian fusion spot, which offers bao, ramen and more, is the most popular inexpensive Japanese restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 1,428 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect bao like the braised pork belly with pickled cucumbers, green onion and hoisin sauce; the Spring Chicken with grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, pickled carrots and sambal cream; the Big Byrd with fried chicken and sweet basil sauce; and the New Yorker with house smoked salmon, avocado, green onion and cream sauce. It also offers salads, tacos, desserts and more. (See the full menu here.)
Frank B. said, "Stupid fantastic awesomeness! Crab Bao and Beef Bulgogi Bao were delicious, but the Beef Bulgogi Fat Fries were scrumptious! Do not deny your taste buds this enjoyment!"
2. Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant
Photo: Yi C./Yelp
Next up is Sharpstown's Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant, situated at 9108 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B. With four stars out of 712 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
The menu offers dishes like the Nabeyaki Udon soup with chicken, fish cakes, vegetables and fried shrimp; the Tonkatsu with a bread crumb-covered pork loin served with rice; and the Beef Sukiyaki with sliced beef and vegetables cooked in special sauce. It also offers sushi rolls, sashimi and more.
Jennifer B., who reviewed it on Nov. 14, wrote, "Affordable, delicious, filling and one of the best sushi places! The Hawaiian Volcano and Dragon rolls are my favorites! The rolls are huge and the prices are reasonable in comparison to other places that may be on the pricey side of the spectrum for small sushi rolls. And I love that they offer free miso soup!"
3. Muiishi Makirritos
Photo: Alice L./Yelp
EaDo's Muiishi Makirritos, located at 2118 Lamar, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly food truck, sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 148 reviews.
The menu offers options like the Swaggy Dog sushi burrito with fried shrimp, corn fritters, crab stick, avocado, cabbage and spicy aioli; the Chicken Karaage with Japanese fried chicken nuggets, corn fritters, spicy aioli, Sriracha and green onion; and the Pork Belly Don Juan with braised pork belly, shiitake mushrooms, poached eggs, pickled radish, kimchi and pickles. (See the menu here.)
Michael M. said, "Best food truck in H-town. This is Panasian/Mexican fusion that hits all the right notes and has come up with a new cuisine that is sincerely crave-worthy. ... Muiishi does fried food exceedingly well. The star of my most recent visit was the chicken karaage, covered in corn and some delicious creamy sauce. I could not get enough of it."
4. Teriyaki Kitchen
Photo: Sabrina Y./Yelp
Teriyaki Kitchen, a Japanese, Korean and Asian fusion spot in Spring Branch North, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2659 Gessner Road to see for yourself.
The menu offers dishes like the teriyaki plate, fried rice, the katsu plate, ramen, yakisoba, udon noodles and more. It also offers bento box combos(See the menu here.)
Malori E., who reviewed it on Nov. 8, said, "The spicy teriyaki chicken here is delightful! The rice is always cooked perfectly. Sticky, but not too sticky. The inside is clean and modern. Order ahead if it's lunchtime, because it fills up quick in this small restaurant."