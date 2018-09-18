Houston's 3 newest spots to dine on modern American cuisine

Flower Child
1101 Uptown Park Blvd., Suite #C-6, Greater Uptown
Photo: Flower Child/Yelp
Fast-casual chain Flower Child has opened a new health-focused eatery in Houston, serving bowls, grains, greens and wraps.
On the menu, which clearly labels dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan, you'll find options like the Skinny Cobb salad (romaine, arugula, red cabbage, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crunchy corn, pickled onion, smoked almonds and Gorgonzola vinaigrette) and the Madras Curry bowl (organic potato, heirloom carrot, green beans, sweet onion, cilantro, garam masala and coconut). Available proteins include all-natural chicken, grass-fed steak, salmon and organic tofu.
Pair your made-from-scratch fare with flavored lemonades, kombucha or organic wine and beer.
Yelpers are excited about Flower Child, which currently holds four stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Maddie V., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 15, said, "Yummy! I love the aesthetic of this place. It's so bright and cheery. Very beautiful design. Dishes are creative. I ordered the Vietnamese Crunch Salad and added chicken. It was delicious."
Katherine L. added, "This place is so good. The food portions were perfect and pretty affordable compared to other healthy spots in Houston. I ordered the sauteed spinach, red chili-glazed sweet potato and steak. I highly recommend this place if you're looking for great healthy food."
Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Craft Republic
11470 Westheimer Road, Briarforest Area
Photo: Craft Republic/Yelp
Craft Republic is a sports bar and New American spot, offering burgers, sandwiches, craft beer and more.
Hungry? Options include the brisket-loaded grilled cheese with caramelized onions on sourdough bread; the Voodoo Burger with blackened seasoning, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and Tabasco-fried onion straws; and the chicken bacon ranch pizza topped with mozzarella, applewood bacon, spinach and tomatoes. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Craft Republic has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Fridchard J., who visited it on August 22, wrote, "Craft Republic is great! Great place to watch football games, good drink specials, tasty food, karaoke on Thursdays and the service is great, especially from the bartenders!"
Angela T. added, "Food was surprisingly pretty good. They got big TVs everywhere for different games."
Craft Republic is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Standard
5306 Washington Ave., Memorial Park
Photo: Standard/Yelp
Standard is a bar and New American eatery that offers curated drinks, chef-inspired food and music.
On the menu, offerings include the crab cake sliders with bacon marmalade; the Cowboy Bone-In Ribeye with applewood spice rub and mashed potatoes; and a burger with sharp white cheddar, bacon and glazed onions. (See the menu here.)
The bar serves craft beer and cocktails like the Writer's Block (Patron Silver Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino, lime, grapefruit and grapefruit bitters) and the Cachajito (Leblon Cachaca, Ty Ku Coconut Sake, lime, vanilla and mint). (See the drink menu here.)
You can also pick out a cigar from its cigar bar and take it out to the private patio.
With a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp, Standard has been getting positive attention.
Jeffrey J. wrote, "The vibe here is exactly what Washington Avenue needs. The bartenders are friendly and mix quality drinks. Young professionals will love this place."
Courtney H. added, "Food is amazing! Crab mac and cheese, fish tacos and boudin balls I can definitely recommend. Great booze selection. Chill bar atmosphere."
Standard is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.