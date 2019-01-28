Houston's 3 favorite spots to find inexpensive Argentine fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Argentine restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. The Original Marini's Empanada House
Photo: eric m./Yelp
Topping the list is The Original Marini's Empanada House. Located at 10001 Westheimer Road in the Carillion Shopping Centre in Westchase, the Latin American and Argentine spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the highest rated low-priced Argentine restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 679 reviews on Yelp.
This spot has been in business for 50 years. It offers meat, cheese, vegetable, dessert and specialty empanadas. Among other empanadas, try the Hippie Argentino with diced salami, sauteed onions, raisins and spices. The restaurant also serves sandwiches, soups, salads and Argentine green tea called Yerba Mate. (Check out the entire menu here.)
Yelper Denis P. wrote, "If you want high quality empanadas for a decent price, this is the place to go! Usually, my girlfriend and I come here solely for the dessert empanadas, because they are just that good!"
2. 5411 Empanadas
Photo: mattin l./Yelp
Next up is downtown's 5411 Empanadas, situated at 811 Louisiana St., Suite 320. With 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Argentine spot, offering empanadas and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
This franchise started as a food truck and has multiple locations in Chicago. The empanada inventory includes beef, chicken, vegetarian and breakfast-themed options. Sink your teeth into the malbec beef empanada with shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary. (Here's the full menu.)
Yelper Eric C. wrote,"Legit empanadas in the downtown tunnels! Great for a quick lunch--featuring tons of different varieties, nice filling-to-pastry ratio, light and flaky shell and reasonable prices."
3. The Empanada Factory
Photo: mindy l./Yelp
Upper Kirby's The Empanada Factory, located at 3833 Southwest Freeway Service Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Argentine spot, which offers empanadas and more, 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews.
The spot offers chicken, beef, pork, seafood, vegetarian and dessert empanadas, which can be baked or fried. One popular option is the shredded chicken with onion, raisins, spices and cumin. (The full menu is here.)
Yelper Mindy L. wrote, "Seriously good empanadas. Loved how flaky and fresh the crust tastes, and very generous filling as well. I came here on a Thursday evening and, by Saturday, had to return to try other flavors as well as some repeats."