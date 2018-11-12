Houston's 3 best spots to score ramen on the cheap

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable ramen sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Kuen Noodle House
Photo: Kuen Noodle House/Yelp
Topping the list is Sharpstown's Kuen Noodle House, situated at 9140 A Bellaire Blvd. With four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers ramen and noodles, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.
On the menu, you'll find ramen dishes like the Japanese-style miso ramen with vegetables, the stewed pork ramen with shaved noodles and the Xinjiang-style stir fried beef ramen with shaved noodles.
Yelper Rachel Y. said, "This place is a gem. Homemade noodles! I got the shrimp wonton with ramen. The broth was excellent. My wife got the shrimp stir fry with shaved noodles. The prices are great and they had fast service."
2. Slurping Noodles
Photo: Amy T./Yelp
Slurping Noodles, located at 28404 Highway 290, Suite G19, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score ramen and more four stars out of 161 reviews.
If you're there for the ramen, you'll find options such as the Dreamen with a pork-chicken broth, pork char shiu, bean sprouts, marinated eggs, peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy onions, black mushrooms, tantanmen paste and black garlic oil; and the Tonkontsu Chicken with chicken broth, chicken char shiu, black mushrooms, scallions, marinated egg, menma and nori dried seaweed. (See the full menu here.)
Ton T. said, "The noodles here are handmade You can tell because they bounce back slightly when you bite into them. Broth here is very well balanced, which is a plus for any ramen broth. Staff was very friendly. ... Food is high quality and service is great."
3. Niu Yi Zui Lamen
Photo: Elynxish C./Yelp
Niu Yi Zui Lamen, a Chinese spot that offers noodles, ramen and more in Sharpstown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9968 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 220, to see for yourself.
The Chinese noodle house offers hand-pulled noodles that it uses in its authentic dishes. You can score noodles like the maoxi, yixi, sanxi, erkuan, quaomaileng and more. The noodles are served with beef, daikon, cilantro and leeks.
Alina T. wrote, "I'm a noodle person and crave all kinds of noodles in various cuisines. This is by far my favorite Chinese noodle place in Houston and will hold its top place on my list for long. It provides very authentic Northern Chinese food, such as beef soup noodle, Chinese hamburger (Rogamou) and numerous side dishes."