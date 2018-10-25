Houston's 3 best spots for fancy Mexican food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Mexican restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Hugo's
Photo: Rob S./Yelp
Topping the list is Hugo's. Located at 1600 Westheimer Road in Montrose, the Mexican and brunch spot is the most popular high-end Mexican restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 1,118 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like the Cochinita Pibil (slow-roasted baby pig cooked in a banana leaf Yucatan-style with pickled onion, black rice and habanero salsa), the Cabrito (roasted pulled goat meat served with nopales asados, refritos, guacamole and habanero salsa) and the Carne Brava (wood-grilled skirt steak with poblano peppers, guacamole, refritos, Mexican rice and tortillas). (See the full menu here.) It also offers a Saturday brunch and a Sunday brunch buffet.
Josh E., who reviewed it on September 9, said, "I don't pretend to be an expert on authentic Oaxacan cuisine, but Hugo's was delicious and exciting. I've had my fair share of decent Mexican food, but Hugo's stands out as an example to anyone trying to elevate a humble yet complex ethnic food style."
2. Caracol
Photo: Michael S./Yelp
Next up is Greater Uptown's Caracol, situated at 2200 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 160. With four stars out of 879 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and brunch spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
You'll see options like the Callo de Hacha (pan-seared jumbo scallops with roasted cauliflower, wild mushrooms, rajas and poblano sauce), the Costillas de Borrego (rack of lamb with butternut squash, enoki mushroom, creamy rice and mole costeno) and Birria Mascota (slow-cooked tender short rib with wood-roasted butternut squash, molotes de frijol and ancho mole). (See the full menu here.)
Krista K. wrote, "This is hands down my favorite restaurant in Houston. The servers have always made us feel really welcome and the food is consistently on point. Their cocktails are bright and smooth!"
3. Xochi
Photo: Eric C./Yelp
Downtown Houston's Xochi, located at 1777 Walker St., Suite A, in the Marriott Marquis, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy bar, Mexican and brunch spot four stars out of 454 reviews.
On the menu, look for the Cordoniz (bacon-wrapped quail stuffed with chorizo with mole de higos and pan de elote), the Pato Crujiente (crispy duck with tomatillo avocado sauce and chicharrones) and the Bistec con Mole de Chicatana (grilled prime Angus ribeye with a black bean tamal and ant mole). It also serves weekend brunch.
Surya J., who reviewed it on October 15, said, "The food is based on Oaxacan dishes from Mexico. The server suggested a version of Mexican pizza, which was an extra large tortilla with black bean paste, cheese, chorizo and garnished with vegetables. It was a big dish and could have sated two people. Tasty and flavorful. The restaurant also specializes in tequila-based cocktails."