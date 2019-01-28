Houston's 3 best spots for fancy Brazilian food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Brazilian restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Photo: Nik T./Yelp
Topping the list is Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 5865 Westheimer Road in Mid West, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot is the most popular high-end Brazilian restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,277 reviews on Yelp.
This popular franchise has locations in Chicago, Atlanta and San Antonio. The spot offers bacon-wrapped filets, marinated chicken drumsticks, lamb, pork, beef ribs and sirloin.
Try the house specialty, Picanha, the prime cut of the sirloin, or the ribeye served with a sprinkle of salt. For vegetarians, there is a salad bar with more than 30 options. (Here's the full menu.)
Yelper Zo B., who reviewed it on Jan. 18, wrote, "I would take 10 years off of my life if I could eat here everyday! The service is amazing and the food is very consistent!"
2. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
Photo: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse/Yelp
Next up is Mid West's Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 8250 Westheimer Road. With four stars out of 814 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
This international chain serves steak, chicken, lamb, pork and seafood. On the menu, look for the Cowboy Ribeye, which is aged for 21 days and roasted slowly, or the medalhoes com bacon, seasoned with salt and wrapped in hardwood-smoked, honey-cured bacon. (Here's the entire menu.)
Yelper Hoang T. wrote, "Among my top three choices for Brazilian steakhouses. The atmosphere is classy and nice. Amazing choices and cuts. They have the best seasoning. Great drinks and amazing staff. The salad bar is good too."
3. Churrascos River Oaks
Photo: keith m./Yelp
Montrose's Churrascos River Oaks, located at 2055 Westheimer Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Latin American and Brazilian spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 300 reviews.
This franchise was established more than 30 years ago and has six Houston-area locations. On the menu, try the petite churrasco (6 oz. certified Angus beef tenderloin, butterflied, char-grilled and served with roasted Andean potatoes, grilled vegetables and bearnaise sauce) or the bacon wrapped stuffed shrimp (grilled skewer of jumbo shrimp, stuffed with smoked panela cheese with red jalapenos over caribbean rice, topped with ajillo sauce). (The full menu is here.)
Yelper Kim N. wrote, "Amazing restaurant with excellent food and service! I recommend this place for lunch or dinner on your birthday month. I came here for a birthday dinner and ordered a chicken dish with rice--it was delicious!"