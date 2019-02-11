Valentine's Day is only a week away, so it's time to start making plans to enjoy the evening with your beloved. As with any Valentine's Day dinner, reservations are usually a must, so here are 13 dinners and events that are still available and even a few that don't require reservations.While most of the options are multi-course dinners ideal for couples to enjoy, there's also some events specifically geared to bring single folks in on the fun, too. So whether it's looking for an upscale meal, a casual date night, or an evening of mixing and mingling, we've got you covered.Trendy Greek eatery Helen in The Heights presents a three-course Valentine's Day dinner featuring options such as Santorini tomato fritters, cuttlefish with fennel, and lamb dumplings. Dessert options like orange custard pie and fried rice pudding complete the casual yet romantic meal. The menu is $50 per person with optional wine pairings. 1111 Studewood St.; 832-582-7146Chic River Oaks spot Relish is simplifying Valentine's Day by offering dinner, dessert, and flowers all in one place. From February 14 to 16, the restaurant will offer their nightly menu as well as off-menu dinner specials, including butter-poached lobster carpaccio, seared foie gras, NY strip steak, and linguine vongole. In addition to dinner, Relish is offering decorated sugar cookies and a variety of pre-made bouquets perfect for your sweetheart. 2810 Westheimer Rd.; 713-599-1960