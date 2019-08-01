Houston Restaurant Weeks announces 10 more can't-miss newcomers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Anyone who hasn't checked the Houston Restaurant Weeks' website since it launched on July 15 may want to look again. While the site only launched with 143 locations, that number has swelled to 252 (as of Sunday).
Yes, the roster includes multiple outlets of popular restaurants - including five locations of The Union Kitchen, seven locations of Perry's Steakhouse, and seven locations of El Tiempo - but it also includes several new and/or first-time participants. These new additions include restaurants owned by two of Houston's best chefs - Ronnie Killen and Bryan Caswell - as well as a restaurant that doesn't even open officially until August 1.
As always, when discussing Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event that runs from August 1 until September 2, it's important to remember that the participating restaurant will donate a set amount of money to the Houston Food Bank for every meal ordered (between $3 and $7). Those donations have added up to more than $2 million in each of the past couple of years. Not only do diners get a deal, but the event does a lot of good for the community.
The Classic
Benjy Levit's casual restaurant offers diners a diverse set of options on its three-course, $35 dinner menu. Lighter eaters might start with tomato burrata toast or summer gazpacho before moving on to ginger sausage-stuffed tofu or baked fish with green bean almandine. Those with heartier appetites should consider the chicken liver mousse followed by beef bourguignon with smashed potatoes or ricotta-stuffed chicken with potatoes. Tang soft serve provides a nod to Apollo 11, but we'll stick with the classic mom's chocolate cake for dessert. 5922 Washington Ave.
