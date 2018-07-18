HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2018 serves up 12 can't-miss newcomers

Make your plans for Houston Restaurant Weeks (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The time has come for another edition of Houston Restaurant Weeks. Now that the event's website has gone live with this year's menus, diners from across the Houston area are already planning their eating itinerary.

Organized by TV and radio host Cleverley Stone, the month-long dining event, which runs from August 1 until Labor Day (September 3), features over 250 participating restaurants that run special two and three-course menus at set price points of $20 (lunch and brunch) and either $35 or $45 (dinner). Each meal contributes a set donation of between $3 and $7 to the Houston Food Bank.

All those small donations add up -- participating restaurants raised over $2.4 million last year. As Stone likes to say, HRW is a win for restaurants that have turned one of year's slowest months into one of their busiest, a win for diners who get to try some of the city's most popular establishments at a discount, and a win for the Food Bank, which has received over $12.2 million since 2003.

