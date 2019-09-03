stretch your dollar

Former NFL player and Houston native's juice bar makes cleansing an enjoyable treat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the kids are back in school and you're settling into your normal routine, it may be time to reset your digestive system with a juice cleanse!

"It's a great way to give you a kick start," said 713 Juice Bar spokesperson Christina Greer. "It's a great energy boost. It's a great way to detox if you've been eating really bad."

Her husband, former NFL cornerback and Houston native Donovan Greer, opened the first 713 Juice Bar in 2016 in Memorial with plans to open two more locations by the end of the year.



"He's very big into clean eating," explained Christina. "Healthy lifestyle, so all of these drinks are his concept."

Located on Memorial Drive near Dairy Ashford Road, 713 Juice Bar offers a variety of juices, smoothies and even acai bowls.

With at least a pound of fruits and vegetables in every 16-ounce juice, the drinks keep you full while giving your body the nutrients it needs. Customers can start slow with a three-day juice cleanse for $144, or you can go all out with a seven-day juice cleanse for $336.

If you'd like to just try a cleanse for a day, customers have that option as well for $49.



Its juice menu has something for everyone! The Re-Boot is a tasty blend of apples, carrots, pineapples, ginger and oranges. For those who haven't been getting the recommended dose of veggies, the Green & Spicy is made up of kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, habanero, ginger and tangy lemon.

For those looking to cleanse at home, you can invest in juicers for as little as $30, but before you do, make sure your body can adjust to the cleanse.

"It's almost like buying that treadmill that becomes a laundry hamper afterwards," said Christina. "It's a big commitment. Try it out and then see if the investment is worth it for you to do it at home."

The 713 Juice Bar is located at 4520 Memorial Dr., Suite 54.

From blue crab caught fresh from the Gulf to vibrant red snapper, Rose's Seafood has it all at jaw dropping prices in the Bay Area.



