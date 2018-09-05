Houston hot spots: Here are Montrose's 5 newest eateries

Chills 360
907 Westheimer Road
Photo: Sujith M./Yelp
Chills 360 is a Dallas-based chain that has several other locations across Texas. The new spot, decorated with a giant mural of a unicorn and rainbows, creates custom rolled ice cream creations.
You can make your own or order a pre-made item off the menu, including the Monkey Business (banana and Nutella), the Hangover (coffee and Kit Kat) and the Pinky Promise (strawberry and graham crackers).
With a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Chills 360 has already made a solid impression.
Yelper Diem A., who was the first to review it on Aug. 4, said, "The ice cream is delish, and it is entertaining to watch them make and roll it. Love the decor and menu variety. Will definitely go back to try other flavors!"
Thy T. noted, "Since rolled ice cream takes time to make and for them to roll it up, expect some time between ordering and actually receiving it."
Head on over to check it out: Chills 360 is open from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 1 p.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Texadelphia
3407 Montrose Blvd.
Photo: Howard T./Yelp
Texadelphia is a fast-casual chain that was founded by a Philadelphia native in Austin and has expanded across Texas.
On the menu, you'll see cheesesteak options like the Founder's Favorite (beef, grilled onions, mozzarella, mushrooms, jalepenos and mustard blend), the Left Coast (chicken, grilled onions, mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce and tomato) and the Pizza Steak (beef, mozzarella, pepperoni, grilled onions and house marinara). You can also build your own sandwich.
Besides cheeseteaks, it has appetizers, salads, burgers and wraps. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Texadelphia, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Sam F., who reviewed it on Aug. 31, wrote, "Absolutely amazing sandwiches and the fries are some of the best I've ever had. The portion for the price is unbeatable. The fries are seasoned perfectly and the service was fast when I went, even over lunch. Perfect."
Liliya H. added, "Their service is incredible and the food is good and affordable. I hope they keep their standard high and don't get lazy."
Texadelphia is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.
La Villa Saint-Tropez
4315 Montrose Blvd.
Photo: Dallas K./Yelp
La Villa Saint-Tropez is an upscale French and Mediterranean restaurant that serves dinner and weekend brunch.
On the dinner menu (which you can see here), you'll find dishes like the lobster linguine with roasted split lobster and lobster bisque; the roasted duck breast with thyme, citrus and honey sauce served over polenta; and the roasted pork ribs with candied goose fat, sweet pepper sauce and grenaille sauteed potatoes. You can start off your meal with duck foie gras or tuna tartare and end it with a lemon tart or tiramisu.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, La Villa Saint-Tropez has received positive feedback from local diners.
"I expect this to be a regular spot for us," wrote Kerry C., who reviewed it on Aug. 4. "We've had the lobster linguine (excellent), the bouillabaisse (incredible) and the duck (very good, very rich), along with several apps, drinks and desserts. All excellent and the coffee is beyond good."
Yelper Vince S. added, "Excellent food! Great place to get drinks at the bar or enjoy a nice dinner outside. Delicious wines and excellent service. Delightful."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Villa Saint-Tropez is open from 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Kau Ba
2502 Dunlavy St., Suite B
Photo: Chi N./Yelp
Kau Ba is an eatery that fuses Vietnamese and Cajun cuisines, which the restaurant calls Viejun. It's helmed by chef Nikki Tran, who is featured on the Netflix show "Ugly Delicious."
On the menu, you'll find Seafood Viejun with shrimp, clams and snow crab in a garlic and butter sauce with Cajun spices; the pho with basil and bean sprouts in a beef broth (plus your choice of either chicken, filet mignon, oxtail, red wine beef or flaming steak); and the bun thit nuong, which is grilled pork kebab on a bed of vermicelli with shredded lettuce, cucumber and a sweet and sour fish sauce. (See the full menu here.)
Kau Ba is off to a solid start with four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.
Sakura L., who reviewed the new spot on July 31, wrote, "Very authentic. If you don't know what to order, then get bun thit nuong. I love the grilled pork because it reminds me of the ones I ate in Vietnam. Large food portions. Very fast service. Very clean."
Rose N. added, "Whatever you'll pick from the menu here is going to knock your socks off and your pants, and your mouth will thank you and you will thank me."
Kau Ba is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Vibrant
1931 Fairview St.
Photo: Jessica M./Yelp
Vibrant is a gluten-free, dairy-free and organic eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch.
On the menu, you'll see options like the Breakfast Salad (greens, house-smoked Ora King salmon, radish, activated seed crumble, Dijon, lemon, extra virgin olive oil and a fried egg) and the Golden Bone Broth Soup (housemade chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, shredded roasted chicken, carrot and greens).
Finish your meal with a pastry, such as a Spirulina Tahini Bliss Ball with almond, coconut oil, ashwagandha, hemp and local honey. (See the full menu here.)
Vibrant has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Beth B., who reviewed it on Sept. 1, wrote, "Really cool place for healthy food. The avocado toast and coconut yogurt were awesome! Also had a latte with coconut milk that was really good."
Yelper Niki V. noted, "Beautiful and delicious food! No refined sugar. Wonderful ambiance. The staff are friendly and attentive. The matcha latte is the best I've ever had!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vibrant is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.