Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now

Aqua S
9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D232
Photo: Vy T./Yelp
Aqua S is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more. It's known for its aesthetically pleasing cone presentation and Asian-inspired flavors. The chain is from Australia originally; the new spot in Houston is its first and only U.S. location.
Flavors include tofu, matcha, sea salt, lychee, yuzu and more. The flavors come and go, so each visit has the chance of something new. You can top off your cone with cotton candy, popcorn, toasted marshmallow and other offbeat toppings.
Yelpers are generally positive about Aqua S, which currently holds four stars out of 198 reviews on the site.
Yelper Carol C., who reviewed the shop on June 6, wrote, "Aqua has recently become our go-to dessert place. The soft serve is not cheap, but we like that it's not super sweet and the flavors are on point."
AJ G. added, "Amazing ice cream! They change their flavors out regularly with the exception of always having their iconic Sea Salt flavor."
Aqua S is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot
9715 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A
Photo: Jingyu W./Yelp
At Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot, you start out with a hot pot base (choices include spicy, spicy and sour golden soup and bone soup) before you pick your meat, such as beef belly, Kobe beef, lamb, beef tongue and others.
The restaurant also offers other dishes, such as fried beef with rice, Kobe beef fried rice and stir-fried rice noodles with beef.
Yelpers are still warming up to Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 61 reviews on the site.
Yujie C., who reviewed the restaurant on April 20, wrote, "I would say this is the best hot pot restaurant in Houston! The soup is amazing and spicy enough. They have a wide range of raw ingredients for the pot, and what I appreciate most is that you can make your own sauce!"
Yelper Elva D. wrote, "The hot pot ingredients and options here were fabulous. There was even a sauce bar that offered different sauce ingredients and selections. The food presentation was creative and impressive."
Niu Jiao Jian Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Gerry's Grill
6833 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 109
Photo: Melody C./Yelp
Gerry's Grill is an upscale Filipino restaurant that's based in the Philippines with 75 locations worldwide.
The menu includes dishes such as sizzling pork sisig, beef kaldereta, lechon kawali, tinomok, rib-eye steak, pork barbecue, chicken skewers and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
Gerry's Grill currently holds 3.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Cindy L., who reviewed the eatery on June 6, wrote, "This place is super cute and trendy inside, which really wow'ed us when we walked in. We were seated immediately, but there were a lot of tables already seated inside. ... Our waitress was very quick and attentive during our visit."
Albert T. added, "Located off Bellaire/Beltway 8 in a shopping complex behind an office building and in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, you'll find this 'hidden' gem, which happens to be an upscale Filipino restaurant. ... Although it was on the pricey side (expected since this place is probably the fanciest Filipino restaurant in Houston) I would definitely come back."
Gerry's Grill is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Daiquiris 2 Go
7330 Southwest Freeway
Photo: Juanita J./Yelp
Grab a classic or custom daiquiri at Daiquiris 2 Go. Located right across from Arena Theater, the casual spot has a laid-back vibe with bright yellow stools, colorful graffiti on the wall and classic board games at the ready.
Classic daiquiris include the Long Island, Margarita and Sour Apple. You can create blends of these classics, such as the Gasolina (Long Island + Octane), the Sour Punch (Sour Apple + Margarita) or the Biscayne Bae (Hurricane + Margarita).
Visitors are excited about Daiquiris 2 Go, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Honest L. noted, "The young lady at the counter helped me choose a daiquiri flavor. She was extremely nice and helpful. I tried two samples before making my final choice. I ordered a large Copa Cabana (Pina Colada + Octane) and also received a free jello shot for checking in through Yelp!"
Yelper Eddie C. wrote, "Great service! Super friendly, and the atmosphere is super chill. I would definitely recommend and I will be back soon for more delicious treats!"
Daiquiris 2 Go is open from 1-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea
6348 Corporate Drive, Unit H
Photo: Xuan Q./Yelp
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea is a karaoke bar, offering beer, wine, spirits and more.
The full bar has a wide assortment of beers, sake, wines and cocktails, as well as boba and milk teas. It also serves up a food menu, including poke bowls, fried dumplings, sashimi and more.
Unlike other karaoke places, it has a wide-open bar space for group singing, rather than private rooms.
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea currently has just one Yelp review.
Yelper Kelvin J. wrote, "Nice and friendly environment. It's hard for me to believe they have hot liquor and mixed drink cocktails, plus pool games, at this KTV place in the Chinatown area. "
Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!