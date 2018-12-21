Houston grocery stores open on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There's good news if you need to run to the grocery for something last-minute for your holiday feasts. Some stores selling groceries will be open on Christmas Day.
Randalls
Some locations will open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Circle K
Open during normal business hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
CVS
Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Hours may vary by location)
Family Dollar
Hours will vary by location.
Walgreens
All locations will be open during normal business hours.
H-Mart
The Blalock and Bellaire locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.