Houston eats: Check out 4 new spots for food and drinks in West Oaks

Izakaya Hi
12637 Westheimer Road, Suite 140
Photo: Aryani N./Yelp
Izakaya Hi is a Japanese pub that has small and large private karaoke rooms available.
On the menu, look for dishes like tonkatsu curry with pork cutlet and Japanese curry, the bulgogi burger, a spicy Korean seafood soup with soba noodles, chicken teriyaki, sushi rolls and more. (See the menu here.)
Izakaya Hi is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Nenghoikim H., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "I've been here twice and have nothing but good things to say about the food, service and ambiance. The food is fairly priced and delicious. The servers are attentive and we didn't wait too long for our food to arrive. They have three karaoke rooms."
Steve L. said, "This is my new favorite Japanese restaurant in Houston. Excellent food at reasonable prices and great service. I will be back to try one of the private karaoke rooms soon."
Izakaya Hi is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Muse Tea
1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109
Photo: Muse Tea/Yelp
Muse Tea is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee, juice and smoothies.
Offerings include house milk, jasmine, sea salt jasmine and matcha latte teas. Boba, lychee jelly, mango jelly or shots of espresso can be added to your drink of choice. Some of the signature items include the Pink Matcha, the Galaxy Lemon Tea and the Vietnamese iced coffee.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp, Muse Tea has been getting positive attention.
Tiffany C., who reviewed it on July 13, said, "Finally a place where I can find a legit matcha drink! This place is so refreshing to be at because of the awesome drinks and beautiful interior space. The perfect place to chill either alone or with friends. They also have board games available."
Jaserah A. noted, "This place is so cute! Super chic, modern, fun and clean. Totally an Instagram picture worthy spot! As far as the drinks, it's a typical boba place with lots of varieties of smoothies, boba, coffee and slushies."
Muse Tea is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tacos 'N' Frankies
1460 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 110
Photo: Rao's P./Yelp
Tacos 'N' Frankies is an Indian and Asian fusion spot that specializes in frankies, a popular Indian street food made from a roll stuffed with fillings, and tacos featuring South Asian flavors.
Frankies include the Chicken Tikka, grilled chicken marinated in charred tomatoes and cooked on a tawa fry pan, and the Mushroom Pimento, featuring mushrooms cooked with smoked sweet peppers. As for tacos, try the Chicken Majestic, pepper-fried chicken with mint served on red cabbage salsa, or the Street Paneer, combining cottage cheese cubes and veggies with tangy spices. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Tacos 'N' Frankies, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on the site.
Pranavi K., who reviewed it on May 19, said, "Tacos 'N' Frankies is a refreshing take on trendy Indian fusion food. Their menu offers an interesting array of tacos filled with popular Indian appetizers. I tried the Chicken Majestic taco and, true to the name, it tasted truly majestic!"
Ashley W. added, "Customer service was excellent and the energy/vibe was friendly! Let's get to the good stuff: The tacos were delicious and flavorful! Please try the street corn and let the flavor dance on your taste buds!"
Tacos 'N' Frankies is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on weekends.
Tubs Poutine
13429 Briar Forest Drive
Photo: Tubs Poutine/Yelp
Tubs Poutine is serving up its version of the French-Canadian dish that typically consists of french fries, cheese curds and gravy.
On the menu, look for poutine options like the Classic (fries, Hennessy and oxtail gravy and cheese curds), the Dre (classic with fried chicken and jalapenos) and the Cowboy (classic with smoked brisket, roasted corn, house pickles, jalapenos, cheddar and barbecue sauce).
The poutinerie's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Aja J., who reviewed Tubs Poutine on Sept. 9, wrote, "It's a smaller restaurant, but really cute and has games. The service was fantastic, the lady that helped us was super ecstatic and very knowledgeable on her menu. ... The fries were some of the best I've ever had along with the cheese, which didn't taste artificial or too cheesy in anyway."
Christina L. added, "Didn't think I would get full, but definitely a great quick snack. Fries were fresh and the Sammy was full of flavor. Cute decor and friendly staff."
Tubs Poutine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.