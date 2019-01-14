FOOD & DRINK

Houston deli celebrates National Pastrami Sandwich Day with 10-inch sandwich

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out this behemoth of a sandwich that's nearly a foot tall.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Monday is a good day to break your diet - It's National Pastrami Sandwich Day. Kenny & Ziggy's Deli is offering a big way to celebrate.

The "Hot Pastrami Sandwich Two Ways" boasts two layers of house pastrami, stacked with two layers of turkey pastrami, between two layers of rye bread, offered with Russian dressing, cole slaw, and red peppers.

The complete sandwich is between eight and 10 inches tall with a combined one pound of pastrami.

It's $21.95, but big enough for two or more people to share.

You can enjoy it today at both Kenny & Ziggy's Houston locations.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfooddeli deliciousHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
27-pound bucket of mac and cheese for $90 sells out
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Texas girl
Dickinson mom helping families impacted by government shutdown
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Scholarship program to help students who withdrew after Harvey
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday at IAH
Man charged for chasing teen who allegedly caused deadly wreck
Cadillac smashes into high school building
Show More
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Dogs found in Galveston appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Student's death under investigation as fraternity suspended
More News