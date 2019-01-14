Monday is a good day to break your diet - It's National Pastrami Sandwich Day. Kenny & Ziggy's Deli is offering a big way to celebrate.The "Hot Pastrami Sandwich Two Ways" boasts two layers of house pastrami, stacked with two layers of turkey pastrami, between two layers of rye bread, offered with Russian dressing, cole slaw, and red peppers.The complete sandwich is between eight and 10 inches tall with a combined one pound of pastrami.It's $21.95, but big enough for two or more people to share.You can enjoy it today at both Kenny & Ziggy's Houston locations.