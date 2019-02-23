FOOD & DRINK

Houston company recalls fish products that weren't inspected

HOUSTON, Texas --
Officials say a Houston-based seafood company is recalling nearly 101,000 pounds of fish products, specifically wild caught catfish, because they were produced and distributed without being reviewed by federal inspectors.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday the fish was produced and packaged by Fulton Seafood Inc. on various dates from Jan. 1, 2018 through Feb. 21, 2019 and shipped to retailers across Texas.

The products include 60-lb. brown cardboard boxes containing "River Catfish Wild USA."

The federal agency says once the boxes arrived at retail locations, the catfish were removed and placed in seafood display cases for purchase.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick, but officials advised individuals to throw the fish away or return it to the location of purchase.
