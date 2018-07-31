FOOD & DRINK

Snooze: An AM Eatery expanding to Galleria-area with sixth Houston-area location

Houston brunch staple Snooze expands to Galleria-area (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Galleria-area residents and workers will soon be feasting on smashed avocado bennys and pineapple upside-down pancakes.

Snooze: An AM Eatery, the rapidly expanding, Denver-based restaurant that serves brunch every day, has confirmed it will replace Arcodoro in the Centre at Post Oak shopping center at 5000 Westheimer Rd. Slated to open in early 2019, the Galleria location will be the Houston-area's sixth Snooze, joining Montrose, Katy, Town & Country, The Heights, and one that's still under construction in Webster. At 3,700 square feet, the Galleria location will be about average for a Snooze, but a 48-seat, dog-friendly patio will set the new location apart from its siblings.

"I would say we are extremely pleased with the Houston market," Snooze "storyteller" Becky Fairchild tells CultureMap. "We've opened four. We've had such a great warm welcome in each community."

Check out the full details on the Galleria-area location of Snooze: An AM Eatery at CultureMap Houston here.
