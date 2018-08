One Houston bakery is selling cupcakes inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake. Crave has created a light, lemon cupcake, with elderberry jam filling, elderflower and lemon zest frosting, topped with a purple fondant lily.Meghan and Harry's cake will incorporate those traditionally English flavors, and come topped with fresh flowers.Crave is selling the cupcake at all three Houston-area locations for $3.75 each through May 27.