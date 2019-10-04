Food & Drink

Houston bakery's Astros cake tells Jose Altuve to 'Take It Back'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Victory is sweet, especially an Astros one.

So, to wish Jose Altuve and company luck ahead of Friday's ALDS Game 1, a Houston baker made an Astros-themed cake for the occasion.

The second baseman's wife, Giannina Altuve, posted to her Instagram Stories a photo of the cake with white frosting, decorated with a star "H" logo and the words "Take It Back" on top.

The cake also says, "Good Luck Jose."

The cake came from Yellow Bird Cakery, a Montrose-area business run by Janet Roush Flood.

According to the Yellow Bird website, she has made intricate Astros-themed cakes in the past.

"I've been the Astros Cake lady," she said on her website.

