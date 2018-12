Do these cupcakes make me look skinny? Here's to hoping...With new years resolutions around the corner,are introducing their new low-calorie cupcakes.The new skinny lemon-raspberry cupcake will be available in stores and online starting Jan 1.The 200-calorie dessert features sugar free lemon zest cake with tart raspberry filling, low sugar lemon glaze and a fresh raspberry garnish for just $3.75.