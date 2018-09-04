COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

Sweet! House of Pies announces opening date for location in The Woodlands

EMBED </>More Videos

House of Pies to open fourth location in The Woodlands in October 2018. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas --
House of Pies Restaurant & Bakery will open its fourth location Oct. 15 in the former location of Black-eyed Pea, at 1330 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, according to a House of Pies representative via Facebook.

The Houston-based restaurant offers more than 40 types of pies and cakes, in addition to a lunch and dinner menu that features sandwiches, soups, salads, chicken plates and steaks.

The bakery is known for being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at its three other locations.

This story was brought to you by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Related Topics:
foodpiedessertsrestaurantcommunity impact newspaperThe Woodlands
