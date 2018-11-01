That also means Starbucks is rolling out its annual holiday cups!
There are four new designs this year: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.
Starbucks is also introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants along with their classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.
On Nov. 2, Starbucks will be giving away a limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday drink!
Introducing the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup! Tomorrow (Nov. 2), get yours for free with the purchase of any holiday drink, and celebrate all season long.
(US + Canada, at participating stores while supplies last.)