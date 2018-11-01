STARBUCKS

Starbucks holiday cups, drinks and treats are back

‘Tis the season… Starbucks holiday cups, drinks, treats are back!

Halloween is behind us, so that means it's officially time for the holidays.

That also means Starbucks is rolling out its annual holiday cups!

There are four new designs this year: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.

Starbucks is also introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants along with their classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.

On Nov. 2, Starbucks will be giving away a limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday drink!

