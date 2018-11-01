Introducing the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup! Tomorrow (Nov. 2), get yours for free with the purchase of any holiday drink, and celebrate all season long. ✨



(US + Canada, at participating stores while supplies last.) pic.twitter.com/CucF1ksKNH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 1, 2018

Halloween is behind us, so that means it's officially time for the holidays.That also means Starbucks is rolling out its annual holiday cups!There are four new designs this year: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.Starbucks is also introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants along with their classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.On Nov. 2, Starbucks will be giving away a limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday drink!