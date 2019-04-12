HTX

East side shop's secret recipe has sandwich-seekers coming back for more

By Juan Beltran
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sandwich shops are usually not fancy, and made for you to get in and out with a good quick meal during the lunch rush.

Hobo's Sandwich Shop has all the great qualities of a mom-and-pop business, with great tasting food and customer service like none other.

What makes Hobo's unique is its bread. It is baked in house every morning with a secret recipe that was invented, according to owner Bruce Wilson, after a night of drinking.

"It was one of those things I stumbled on," explained Wilson. "I was hungover one morning, made the bread, and turned out different. And we couldn't figure out what we did."

It took several weeks for Wilson and crew to replicate the accidental recipe, but once they landed on the exact taste, they went ahead and used it for the sandwiches.

Hobo's is a staple in the east side, serving customers in the area for the last 30 years.

Check out Hobo's menu on its website before heading out to the shop at 13431 East Freeway, near Uvalde Road.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustoncommunity journalisthtxhtx east siderestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News