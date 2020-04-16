Food & Drink

HISD to distribute food for up to 3,000 families at NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- In order to help reach families and those who have not been able to attend the weekday food distribution, Houston ISD will take its distribution effort to a much larger venue: NRG Stadium.

The site will be set up in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 18. The district plans to distribute 3,000 bags of food to families.

"Every week at our other food distribution sites, we have been able to serve hundreds of families in need," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

Like the district's other distribution efforts, the event on Saturday is in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

"Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community with strong connections and relationships with students and families," Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Food Bank said.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

SEE MORE:

HISD superintendent and lawmaker tour food distribution site in midst of volunteer testing for COVID-19

HISD resumes giving out free meals for students
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhisdcoronavirusstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers to Abbott: Keep schools closed to prevent longer closures
Child thrown and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
O'Brien asks Texans fans to wait before judging Hopkins trade
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
Gov. Abbott to talk with Pres. Trump about reopening Texas
Show More
Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in foot chase
Man let out of jail for $50 accused of beating his ex and her grandma
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Companies offering low-cost internet for families
St. Luke's uses new treatment on COVID-19 patient
More TOP STORIES News