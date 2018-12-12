FOOD & DRINK

Alamo Tamales looking for help making tamales for the holiday rush

Are you quick at making tamales? This popular spot needs your help!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Original Alamo Tamales is looking for some extra hands making tamales for the holiday rush.

Some women on the tamale line have been hand rolling them for nearly 20 years.

So what does it take to work with the pros? ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez suited up to find out.

Spreading the masa is a lot harder than you think, but if you think you have what it takes, you can apply by calling 713-692-6363.

The pay starts at $9 an hour, but if you are pretty quick at making tamales, you can get paid more.

The Original Alamo Tamales is on 809 Berry Rd.

