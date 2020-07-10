abc13 plus texas city

Hey Mikey's Ice Cream in Texas City struggling during pandemic but still giving back

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Texas City has really shown just how strong and resilient the community can be during tough times.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like Hey Mikey's are stepping up to help its neighbors despite the struggle it has been to stay open.

At one point, Hey Mikey's closed down but gave back in a big way by making 1,500 lunches for kids who were not able to get their lunch from schools.

The popular, family-owned ice cream shop continues to serve up fresh scoops, with locations in Galveston and Texas City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexas cityabc13 plus texas cityfoodcommunity strongabc13 plusbe localish houstonice cream
ABC13 PLUS TEXAS CITY
This is when you can go to the largest crystal lagoon in Texas
Texas City's library adapts to changing times
Learn more about the historic 1867 Settlement in Texas City
Texas City 4th graders bring GIRL POWER to robotics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army agrees to probe into handling of Vanessa Guillen case
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
Boy under 6 months old dies from COVID-19 in Corpus Christi
Harris Co. closes COVID-19 testing sites due to heat
Inhalable COVID-19 prevention being tested in Houston
Heat advisory issued, feels like 110+
Patients wait while med center says 100s of beds still available
Show More
This is when you can go to the largest crystal lagoon in Texas
43-year-old charged with continuous sexual assault of a child
Early voting for July 14 primary runoffs ends today
Jaguars announce plans for 25% capacity, masks in 2020
3 robbers shoot and kill 2 men in NW Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News