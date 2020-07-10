Hey Mikey's Ice Cream in Texas City struggling during pandemic but still giving back

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Texas City has really shown just how strong and resilient the community can be during tough times.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like Hey Mikey's are stepping up to help its neighbors despite the struggle it has been to stay open.
At one point, Hey Mikey's closed down but gave back in a big way by making 1,500 lunches for kids who were not able to get their lunch from schools.
The popular, family-owned ice cream shop continues to serve up fresh scoops, with locations in Galveston and Texas City.
