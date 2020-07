Hey Mikey's Ice Cream in Texas City struggling during pandemic but still giving back

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Texas City has really shown just how strong and resilient the community can be during tough times.With the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like Hey Mikey's are stepping up to help its neighbors despite the struggle it has been to stay open.At one point, Hey Mikey's closed down but gave back in a big way by making 1,500 lunches for kids who were not able to get their lunch from schools.The popular, family-owned ice cream shop continues to serve up fresh scoops, with locations in Galveston and Texas City.