abc13 plus texas city

Hey Mikey's Ice Cream in Texas City struggling during pandemic but still giving back

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Texas City has really shown just how strong and resilient the community can be during tough times.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like Hey Mikey's are stepping up to help its neighbors despite the struggle it has been to stay open.

At one point, Hey Mikey's closed down but gave back in a big way by making 1,500 lunches for kids who were not able to get their lunch from schools.

The popular, family-owned ice cream shop continues to serve up fresh scoops, with locations in Galveston and Texas City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexas cityabc13 plus texas cityfoodcommunity strongabc13 plusbe localish houstonice cream
ABC13 PLUS TEXAS CITY
Galveston Co. Food Bank helps residents land back on their feet
This is when you can go to the largest crystal lagoon in Texas
Texas City's library adapts to changing times
Learn more about the historic 1867 Settlement in Texas City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. opens COVID-19 testing sites early due to heat
WEATHER: Heat Advisory extended into today
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Texas Medical Center has enough beds, not enough staff
Gov. Abbott warns of 'lockdown' if virus spread doesn't slow
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Show More
Vanessa Guillen may have been harassed, Army officials said
2 women dead after shooting in Upper Kirby area
Man rescues two women from burning car in Denver Harbor
Hometown hero overcomes adversity after fleeing to U.S.
Patients turned away from hospitals as COVID cases surge
More TOP STORIES News