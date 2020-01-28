Here's what you need to know about Galveston Restaurant Week

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading down to Galveston Island anytime over the next two weeks, be sure to bring your appetite.
Galveston Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 9. The event allows diners to enjoy meals from more than 30 different restaurants.
Lunch, brunch and breakfast range between $10-$20 in price, while dinner is $20-$35. Galveston's event donates a portion of each meal to charity. This year, Galveston Restaurant Week benefits the non-profit Access Care of Coastal Texas with money going toward providing meals for those with HIV/AIDS.
You don't need any tickets or passes for Galveston Restaurant Week. But, reservations are strongly recommended, so you don't miss out on your favorite places.
Here are some of the highlights:
Shrimp 'N Stuff Downtown
Try a crab cake sandwich or fish tacos at Shrimp 'N Stuff Downtown. They also offer seafood and non-seafood options for breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The Gumbo Diner
At the Gumbo Diner, you can grab breakfast for just $10 per person and lunch for $13. The menu includes chicken and waffles, beignets, poboys and of course, gumbo!
Number 13
For dinner during a night on the town, try the upscale steak house Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood. You can eat a three-course meal for $35 per person. Choose items such as Alaskan Red King Crab Dip, Number 13 Beef Wellington and Roasted Corn Tres Leches.
Taquilo's
Satisfy your craving for Tex-Mex at Taquilo's. The downtown Galveston restaurant will serve lunch for $11 per person, and they have churros for dessert!
Trattoria La Vigna
If you're looking for a taste of Italy on the island, Trattoria La Vigna offers a $15 menu for lunch and a $30 menu for dinner. Dinner is three courses, and spoiler alert! Gelato is on the menu for dessert.
Click here for the full list of participating restaurants.
