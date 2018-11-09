CRAWFISH

Here's where you can get crawfish before Thanksgiving in Houston

Here's where you can get crawfish before Thanksgiving

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're craving crawfish before your Thanksgiving feast this year, one restaurant in Manvel may be able to help you.

Honore's Cajun Cafe is serving up a limited quantity of mudbugs this fall.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook saying, in part, "Have no fear, crawfish are here!"

The recently opened restaurant received a lot of comments and shares from crawfish-loving foodies eager to try out their mudbugs.

But unfortunately, the restaurant sold out in less than three hours. To keep up with the restaurants crawfish shipment, follow Honore's Cajun Cafe on Facebook.

