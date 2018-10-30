Here are Uptown's 3 newest businesses to open

Rooftop Cinema Club
1700 Post Oak Blvd., Floor 5
Photo: Rooftop Cinema Club/Yelp
Rooftop Cinema Club is a cinema venue chain that started in London in 2011 and has since gone international.
The rooftop venue offers lawn chairs to lounge in while you watch both cult classics and recent blockbusters. You're equipped with wireless headphones in order to hear the movie over ambient noise. It has snacks like hot dogs and popcorn, as well as a full bar.
Rooftop Cinema Club currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jeanette P., who was the first to review it on October 3, wrote, "Great open air theater with amazing views of Houston's galleria skyline and sunsets. Full bar with signature cocktails, gourmet popcorn and local hot dogs from Good Dog Houston, the outdoor theater will be the hottest thing in the city this fall. Playing everything from cult classics to recent blockbusters, there's a film for everyone. Lounge in the deck chairs with your wireless headphones on while taking in the great views and iconic films."
Zenetta P. noted, "It has good food from Good Dog Houston with their gourmet hot dogs (they have tofu options!). But if you're not into hot dogs, the unlimited popcorn should do you just fine. The full bar has mixed drinks available, but they also sell bottles of wine, which, of course, is never a bad decision."
Rooftop Cinema Club is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Marq-e Coffee & Donuts
7613 Katy Freeway, Suite C
Photo: Michelle V./Yelp
Marq-e Coffee & Donuts is a spot to score doughnuts and coffee.
The new shop offers a variety of baked breakfast goods, including doughnuts, croissants and kolaches. You can also score biscuit sandwiches and breakfast tacos. Complement your food with a coffee or juice.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Marq-e Coffee & Donuts has already made a good impression.
Yelper Pinot N., who was among the first to review it on September 24, wrote, "This is a great little place! The coffee is excellent -- this is coming from a sincere coffee snob. Many tasty breakfast options from doughnuts and croissants to biscuit sandwiches, kolaches and tacos. Everything we had was tasty. Easy to get to, easy parking, friendly, knowledgeable staff."
Taylor C. added, "Tried out this new doughnut shop, and I think it's going to be great! We loved their selection of breakfast items: kolaches, sandwiches, tacos. The doughnut selection is fairly standard, but more than adequate. My kiddos loved the dinosaur sprinkles and the doughnut holes."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Marq-e Coffee & Donuts is open from 5:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.
Flower Child
1101 Uptown Park Blvd., Suite C-6
Photo: Flower Child/Yelp
Flower Child is a healthy New American and vegetarian spot, offering salads and more. This is the growing chain's first location in Houston.
Offering bowls, grains, greens and wraps, the menu, which clearly labels dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan, features dishes like the Forbidden Rice bowl (black pearl, red japonica, snap pea, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, onion, toasted sesame and red chili hoisin) and the Vietnamese Crunch salad (savoy cabbage, romaine, quinoa, tomato, bell pepper, pineapple, avocado, cashew, Thai basil and spicy lemongrass vinaigrette). You can add protein to any dish, including all-natural chicken, grass-fed steak, salmon and organic tofu.
There are also wraps and build-your-own plates. Pair your meal with seasonal lemonades, tap kombucha or a local Texas beer.
With a four-star rating out of 67 reviews on Yelp so far, Flower Child has gotten a good response.
Maddie V., who reviewed the new spot on Septem 15, said, "Yummy! I love the aesthetic of this place. It's so bright and cheery. Very beautiful design. Dishes are creative. I ordered the Vietnamese Crunch Salad and added chicken. It was delicious."
Katherine L. added, "This place is so good. The food portions were perfect and pretty affordable compared to other healthy spots in Houston. I ordered the sauteed spinach, red chili-glazed sweet potato and steak. I highly recommend this place if you're looking for great healthy food."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.