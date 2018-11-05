Here are University Place's 3 newest businesses to open

Three Dog Bakery
2402 Rice Blvd.
Photo: Jae S./Yelp
Three Dog Bakery is a pet store.
The store offers all-natural, freshly baked dog treats as well as bulk dog biscuits. You can also order custom treats, including birthday cakes, for your dog. Additionally, the store carries dog accessories, like leashes, toys and more. You're free to bring your dogs into the store along with you.
The new pet store has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Joyce K., who was one of the first to review it on September 30, wrote, "What a cute store! I was looking for a chew that would last long for my Cocker Spaniel, who is always hungry and gets into trouble searching for food. They recommended the buffalo knee and he is very happy gnawing on this. I also got a no-hide pork chew for my senior dog. We did not try the baked goods, but they looked pretty tasty."
Haley Q. added, "What a cute store! My dog goes crazy in stores like this -- she wants to grab everything and greet everyone -- but the staff was incredible! Suzanne gave my pup a free sample of a carrot cake treat and helped us pick out other yummy treats."
Head on over to check it out: Three Dog Bakery is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Cooking Girl
2400 W. Holcombe Blvd.
Photo: Ivy L./Yelp
Cooking Girl is a Szechuan spot that opened near the Texas Medical Center. This is its second location after the one in Sugar Land.
On the menu, you'll see spicy dishes featuring peppers and peppercorn, including the Billionaire Pork with ginger, Kung Pao Chicken with peanuts and the Colorful Beef with bell peppers and mushrooms. (See the full menu here.)
Cooking Girl has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of 69 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper H L., who reviewed it on Aug. 26, wrote, "We had the jelly appetizer, twin pepper chicken and the string beans and eggplant. The chicken dish leaves your mouth numb, so beware. Everything was tasty and service was very good."
Christy G. noted, "The food did not disappoint! The hot diving fish and red noodles are amazing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cooking Girl is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. daily.
Steel City Pops
2565 Amherst St.
Photo: Carey W./Yelp
Steel City Pops is a spot to score frozen desserts. The regional chain, which serves popsicles inspired by Mexican paletas, started out in Alabama and has since expanded to Texas, Kentucky and Georgia.
Its pops are divided over three sections: fruity, creamy and cookie. Fruity pops, which are vegan and dairy free, include the Arnold Palmer, Jasmine Green Tea and the Cucumber Lime. Creamy pops include Peach Cream, Chai Latte and Horchata. For cookie pops, you've got Banana Pudding, Coffee Brownie and Key Lime Pie. (See the full menu here.)
You can also create your own by choosing a dip (milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate), topping (such as pecans or toasted coconut), drizzle and dusting (like cinnamon, sea salt or nutmeg).
It has a four-star rating so far on Yelp out of 22 reviews, indicating positive attention.
Carey W., who reviewed it on July 12, said, "I really like that the popsicles aren't overly sweet, so it didn't feel like we were eating frozen sugar water. In addition, in the peach popsicle, you can really taste the peach pulp. The jasmine green tea is also incredibly refreshing and tastes like frozen sweet tea. The customer service is also great."
Angela H. noted, "I had their pumpkin pop and the texture and taste were just right! There is a perfect chewy texture to Steel City Pops that is unmatched elsewhere."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Steel City Pops is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.