Here are the three newest food and drink spots to debut in Houston

---
Manny's Bar & Grill
Photo: Manuel C./Yelp
Manny's Bar & Grill is a wine bar and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, that recently opened at 6445 Westheimer Road, Suite 6445 in Mid West.
In addition to breakfast, the place serves traditional Tex-Mex fare, like quesadillas and enchiladas, as well as steaks, seafood, burgers pasta dishes and homemade pizzas. The beer list includes domestic brews and imports, like Negra Modelo and Corona Extra.
Chaconia
Photo: kyle b./Yelp
Chaconia is a Caribbean spot, that recently opened its doors at 5420 Lawndale St., Suite 500 in Lawndale / Wayside.
Offerings include Channa & Aloo (chickpeas and potatoes), a variety of curry dishes and sides of macaroni pie and fried rice with vegetables. Desserts are available, as well as coffee, tea and soft drinks. See the full menu here.
85C Bakery Cafe
Photo: 85C Bakery Cafe/Yelp
A new addition to Clear Lake , 85C Bakery Cafe is a bakery and patisserie/cake shop, offering coffee, tea and more that's located at 19028 Gulf Freeway.
The bakery has several locations throughout California. Choose between a large selection of breads, pastries and cakes, including the coconut custard roll and cheesecake.