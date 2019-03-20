Here are the newest businesses to open in Houston

Brush Box
Photo: brush box/Yelp
Now open at 1717 W. 34th St. in Central Northwest is Brush Box, a nail salon.
The salon and day spa pampers clients with luxury manicures and pedicures while they relax in massage chairs.
The business uses only non-toxic and organic supplies for the salon, hand mixing its own salts and scrubs.
Palm Beach Tan
Photo: barbie b./Yelp
Palm Beach Tan is a tanning spot, that recently opened at 2204 Louisiana St., Suite A, in Midtown.
Palm Beach Tan is a franchise with locations across the country. The business offers sunless spray tanning and sunbed tanning. Clients receive expert advice from certified tanning consultants to make sure they achieve natural-looking results.
The chain also offers Premier Rewards memberships, which entitles members to free upgrades, discounts and more. (Find a list of all services offered here.)
Azuza
Photo: Azuza/Yelp
Now open at 4115 Washington Ave. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park is Azuza, a hookah bar, lounge and Mediterranean spot.
Azuza provides 28 different hookah flavors for guests to enjoy, along with large, comfy seating areas to make the experience social and fun.
Come for the hookah, stay for the Mediterranean menu, which includes kebabs, hummus, shawarma, tabouleh salad and more. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)
